Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Visits Makeshift Ram Temple Site

Ayodhya: Twenty-eight years after the Babri Masjid demolition, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, visited the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers on Monday.

He told reporters that he had now come to offer prayers because the Ram temple dream was turning into reality. He said that after the demolition, he did not visit the temple because he could not bear to see Lord Ram living in the open.

The Mahant, who also headed the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, later visited the temple site and inspected the leveling work going on there.

"The temple work has already started and this is a land of purity and devotion," he said. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is one of the most respected saints associated with the temple movement. He could not attend the shifting of the Ram Lalla idol to the new structure in March because he was unwell. --IANS