Mahant Commits Suicide In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Niranjani Akhara Mahant Ashish Giri Maharaj committed suicide on Sunday morning by shooting himself from his licensed pistol in the Daryaganj area of Prayagraj district.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Brijesh Srivastava, the preliminary investigations reveal that Maharaj shot himself as he was suffering from blood pressure and stomach disease due to which his liver was severely affected.

The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri told reporters that he had spoken to Ashish Giri over the phone at 8 a.m. on Sunday and had invited him for breakfast.

"Ashish Giri said that he will come for breakfast after taking his bath but he did not reach. When other saints went to his room on the second floor, his body was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood," he said. The ABAP chief said that Ashish Giri had recently been admitted to a hospital in Dehradun after complaining of weakness. "He was under stress after doctors blamed his drinking and smoking for his illness," he said. --IANS