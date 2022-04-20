Mahagathbandhan Formed So That Such Reports Don't Appear In Foreign Newspapers: Akhilesh On Le Monde Report

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the 'mahagathbandhan' or grand alliance was formed to ensure that reports like Le Monde's don't appear in foreign newspapers.

"We don't want such reports (Le Monde) to get published in foreign newspapers and this is why we have formed mahagathbandhan. He (PM Modi) says Make in India and then hands over the contracts for purchasing foreign goods to his friends," Akhilesh said while flagging off the Veer Samman Rath Yatra.

Le Monde, a French newspaper, had reportedly published an article which suggested that the French government had favoured Anil Ambani's company with special tax benefits after the deal for the Rafale fighter jets was signed.

The report said that Anil Ambani's Reliance received special benefits from the French government in the form of tax settlement, days after the Rafale deal was signed between February and October 2015, while France was negotiating the Rafale contract with India.

Akhilesh went on to say that while governments come and go, the armed forces stay intact. "Those who say that till the time BJP is there our borders are secure are wrong. The truth is- till the time our soldiers are there, our borders are secure," he added.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief also said the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) has given an opportunity to people who are willing to save the constitution.

There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh where SP, BSP, and RLD are contesting in an alliance. The SP will contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 and RLD on 3 seats. The alliance has left two seats, Rae Bareli and Amethi, for the Congress.

Lok Sabha elections are being held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.