Mahagathbandhan fields RJD MLA for Speaker's post in Bihar

Patna: The opposition Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) in Bihar on Tuesday fielded five-time Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Awadh Bihari Choudhury as its candidate for the post of Assembly Speaker. The election for the Speaker's post is due on Wednesday.

Choudhury, an RJD MLA from Siwan Assembly constituency in Bihar, is directly pitted against National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee and three-time BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha.

RJD Legislature Party leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said Choudhury has filed his nomination for the Speaker's post on behalf of the Opposition Grand Alliance.

Confident of Choudhury's victory, Tejashwi said the post of Speaker in the Legislative Assembly is an eminent and responsible post held by a leader who can take the ruling party and the Opposition along and listen to the views of all party leaders. The Speaker's chair must be held by someone who has immense political experience, Tejashwi added.

Asked about seeking support from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Tejashwi said he would appeal to all the Opposition MLAs to vote for a veteran leader as Speaker of the Assembly. The RJD leader said Choudhury became an MLA for the first time in 1985 and has been elected an MLA five times.

Choudhury said the Grand Alliance has nominated him as the candidate for the post of Assembly Speaker. The Siwan MLA assured all the MLAs that if elected as Speaker he would run the House following all rules and perform his task without any prejudice.

