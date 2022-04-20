Mahagathbandhan Ends: BJP's Claim Turned True, Says UP Minister

Lucknow: Reacting on the end of alliance in the upcoming by-elections between Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Uttar Pradesh Energy minister Srikanth Sharma on Tuesday said that the claims made by them on the fate of Mahagathbandhan have turned true.

"It is the family drama of the SP-BSP and more episodes are likely to come when they will tear each other clothes in public," Sharma said.

"The people had rejected the opportunistic forces in the Lok Sabha polls and now these opposition parties are blaming each other for the defeat," he said.

However the BJP leader was more critical on the SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

"The day Akhilesh took the reign of the SP , the party was going down . Akhilesh has no confidence and failed on the alliance," he said while talking to reporters. "Akhilesh first allied with Congress when they were in power in 2017 but failed totally. Now again in 2019, they set up a Mahagathbandhan but again failed, showing their political incompetence and lack of people's connect, " he said. UNI