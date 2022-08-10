Mahagathbandhan brings no-confidence motion against Bihar Speaker Vijay Sinha

Patna: The leaders of the 'Mahagathbandhan' headed by Lalit Yadav brought a no-confidence motion against present Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Singh.

A letter signed by 50 MLAs of the 'Mahagathbandhan' was submitted before the secretary of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. With this, Vijay Kumar Sinha has to prove the majority inside the Assembly to retain his position as Speaker. If he does n...



At present, the BJP has 77 MLAs, which is not good enough for Sinha to survive in the Speaker's post.

In the new government, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who is the senior most MLA of the RJD, is in the frontrunner for the post of Speaker. As per the negotiation between the Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the latter will take the post...



—IANS