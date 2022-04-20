Mahadalit girl raped in Bihar

Nawada: A minor Mahadalit girl was raped by her neighbour at Lalpur village under Kauakol police station area in the district.



Police said here that neighbour of the girl Vikas Yadav raped her when she was alone at her house.

Her parents, who are brick kiln workers had stayed at the kiln itself last night due to some reason. The victim informed parents about the incident when they returned to their house this morning.

The rape accused is absconding after committing the crime.

Medical examination of the girl had confirmed the rape.

Raids are being conducted to nab the culprit.

UNI