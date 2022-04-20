Maha: Rare Black Leopard Seen In Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve

Gondia: A black leopard has been spotted in a camera trap during a recent census in Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve spread over Gondia and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra, forest officials said on Monday. It is a melanistic colour variant, with excess black pigments, and its sighting is rare, they added. "It was spotted in Nawegaon block during the annual census held here. It is being analysed by the experts from the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India," said Manikanda Ramanujam, Conservator of Forest and Director of Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve. Sightings of the black leopard have previously been reported in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve and Pench Tiger Reserve in the state, officials said. —PTI