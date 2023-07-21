Maha: Heavy rains lash parts of Nanded; 1,000 people shifted due to flood-like situation in 12 villages

Aurangabad: Officials in the Nanded district of Maharashtra stated on Friday that as torrential rains lashed sections of the district, about 1,000 people from 12 villages in Biloli tehsil were relocated to safer places.

They reported that out of the 62 rain gauged circles in Nanded district, 36 of them had seen severe rainfall (above 65 mm in 24 hours).

According to a data provided by the divisional commissioner office, the wettest area in the Marathwada region for the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Friday was the Adampur revenue circle in Nanded's Biloli taluka, with 213.75 mm of precipitation.—Inputs from Agencies