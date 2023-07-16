    Menu
    Maha: Court completes recording of complainant's statement in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

    Nidhi Khurana
    July16/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Thane: The recording of the complainant's statement in the case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for defaming the RSS by tying it to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination is now complete at a court in Bhiwandi city in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

    Saturday marked the end of Rajesh Kunte, the RSS activist who filed the complaint, and his 'examination-in-chief' before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) L C Wadikar.

    Rahul Gandhi's attorney, Narayan Iyer, said that the court has set August 5 as the date for the start of Kunte's cross-examination.—Inputs from Agencies

