Maha: Court completes recording of complainant's statement in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

Thane: The recording of the complainant's statement in the case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for defaming the RSS by tying it to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination is now complete at a court in Bhiwandi city in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

Saturday marked the end of Rajesh Kunte, the RSS activist who filed the complaint, and his 'examination-in-chief' before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) L C Wadikar.

Rahul Gandhi's attorney, Narayan Iyer, said that the court has set August 5 as the date for the start of Kunte's cross-examination.—Inputs from Agencies