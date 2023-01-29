Maha: 12 blackbucks dead, 2 injured after jumping off bridge in Solapur

Mumbai: Twelve blackbucks died and two were injured when they jumped off a road bridge in Solapur district in Maharashtra, a police official said on Sunday.

The accident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at a bridge in Kegaon on the Solapur-Bijapur highway, which is about 44 kilometres from here.

"The blackbucks fell to the ground from a height of 30 feet. Twelve died while two injured blackbucks were rushed to a nearby hospital run by the forest department. Local residents alerted police and forest department officials," he said.—Inputs from Agencies