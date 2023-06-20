    Menu
    Maha: 11 labourers tied with chains rescued in Osmanabad; narrate inhuman treatment during work

    The Hawk
    June20/ 2023

    Aurangabad: An official in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district claimed on Tuesday that police had rescued eleven workers who had been shackled by contractors while performing well digging work.

    After being released on Saturday, the workers described their ordeal: they were forced to work 12 hours a day, given only one meal a day, and had to use the well at their workplace to relieve themselves.

    According to the official, four suspects, including two contractors, have been apprehended by the police.—Inputs from Agencies

