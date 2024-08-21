Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for Maharashtra Bandh over Badlapur incident on August 24

The decision was made during a seat-sharing discussion meeting, highlighting the law and order situation in the state.

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing protests over the alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls by a school attendant in Maharashtra's Badlapur, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has called for a Maharashtra Bandh on August 24.

In a meeting that was called for the discussion on seat sharing for the upcoming assembly elections on Wednesday, the MVA decided to call for a strike over the incident.

Speaking on the matter, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "We had come here to discuss seat sharing but then we thought that we would not discuss seat sharing and instead discuss the law and order in the state after the Badlapur incident. The people of Maharashtra are agitated and FIRs have been registered against those who protested. We have decided that on August 24, MVA will call for Maharashtra Bandh over the Badlapur incident."

NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad said, "Yesterday, FIRs have been filed against 300 people protesting against the Badlapur incident... This is an unconstitutional government... The culprits are increasing and against this Maharashtra Bandh is important."

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat also spoke on the matter and said, "We had a meeting today and on August 24 in which we called for Bandh. The Badlapur incident is serious."

This incident has created massive outrage among the people in Badlapur. On August 17, police arrested an attendant for allegedly abusing the girls.

Earlier, a massive protest was held at Badlapur Railway Station in response to the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls.

Protesters also pelted stones at police during the protest. Heavy security has been deployed to control the crowd protesting against the incident.

Maharashtra Police has arrested more than 40 people and registered an FIR against 300 people following the massive protest over the incident that led to stone-pelting, disruption of train services and lathi charges on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered a high-level probe into the incident and said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case.

—ANI