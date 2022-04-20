Maha Shivaratri Special recipe: Mewa ki Kheer with nuts

Ingredients Milk - 1 litre Makhana - 30-40 grams Cashew - 20-25g nuts (Chop cashew into smaller pieces 5-6) Raisins - 4 tablespoons Almonds - 20-25 almonds, (chop almonds and into smaller pieces) Chironji - 1 table spoon Sugar - � cup (100 grams) Cardamom - 1 tea spoon Method Put warm milk in a heavy bottomed pot. Let the milk boil. Keep stirring every 2-3 minutes after adding sugar. Please cook for half an hour on a low flame. Now add all the nuts and cook for 3-4 minutes. Add cardamom powder. Take out Mewa ki Kheer in a bowl, and serve.