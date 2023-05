Vaccination Coverage has crossed 6 cr across the country

New Delhi (The Hawk): Eight States, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have reported high number of COVID daily new cases. 84.5% of the new cases are reported from these 8 states.

68,020 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 40,414. It is followed by Karnataka with 3,082 while Punjab reported 2,870 new cases.