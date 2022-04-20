Maha Guv called for discussion as BJP summons U'khand CM

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam have already submitted their report to the BJP high-command as observers.

Acting on the report, the BJP leadership has summoned Rawat to Delhi, party sources told IANS.

Meanwhile, according to the information, four ministers and 10 MLAs of Uttarakhand are already present in Delhi. Minister Arvind Pandey, Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, former MP Balraj Pasi, MLA Khajan Das, Harbans Kapoor, Harbajan Singh Cheema and other leaders are present in the national capital.

In view of the ongoing Parliament Session, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, MPs from the state Ajay Bhatt, Ajay Tamta and other MPs are already in Delhi.

The issue of Uttarakhand is also likely to be discussed in the meeting of the BJP's parliamentary board on March 9.

According to sources, Rawat on Monday cancelled the visit to the state's summer capital, Gairsain. In Delhi, he is to meet party chief J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sources said that the two observers sent by the BJP leadership to Dehradun on Saturday had a separate meeting with several MLAs in Uttarakhand.

During this time, the MLAs said that contesting elections under the leadership of the current Chief Minister could be a negative deal. Public representatives are being ignored due to the dominance of bureaucracy in the government. This has also caused resentment among the public.

The observers have sent this report to the BJP leadership.

An Uttarakhand BJP leader told IANS, "There is an election in 2022. Due to the displeasure of many MLAs, it could be dangerous to contest election under the leadership of the current Chief Minister. However, the party leaders are trying to do 'damage-control' by counselling the Legislators. The BJP leadership would take the further decision according to the observers' report. If the Chief Minister's face is not changed then a big reshuffle in the Cabinet is expected."

--IANS

