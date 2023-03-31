Maha Cong criticises Modi government on Adani, Rahul disqualification; claims democracy in peril

Mumbai: On Friday, the Maharashtra Congress called the Supreme Court's decision to remove Rahul Gandhi as a member of the Lok Sabha a "murder of democracy" and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into complaints against the businesses of billionaire Gautam Adani.

To protest Gandhi's disqualification and the Union government's silence on Adani, whose enterprises have been accused of stock manipulation and accounting fraud by U.S.-based Hindenburg Research, the Congress staged press conferences in different regions of the state on March 23.

The Adani organisation has denied these claims.—Inputs from Agencies