    Maha CM unveils plaques of renamed districts, 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar', 'Dharashiv'

    Pankaj Sharma
    September16/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar unveiled the plaques with the new names of ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’ (Aurangabad) and ‘Dharashiv’ (Osmanabad), here on Saturday.

    The ceremony was performed amid raising of slogans ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai…’ and ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Zindabad’, the region marks the 75 anniversary of Marathwada’s liberation from the rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad.

    The unveiling of the plaques came after Shinde and ministers offered floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and then addressed a gathering.

    However, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel strongly criticised the plaques inaugural saying the government has flouted the laws as the matter (of renaming) is still pending before the court.

    “The cabinet meeting here is an election gimmick… If the government will break the rules, we shall also follow suit…” warned Jaleel, leading a huge procession of depositors who were cheated of hundreds of crores of rupees in a scam.

    —IANS

