Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off Japan's Fukushima prefecture

Tokyo: A 6.0 magnitude earthquake was registered on Friday off the northeastern Japanese prefecture of Fukushima, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The tremor was recorded at 0858 hrs local time (23:58 GMT on Thursday) at a depth of 40 kilometers (25 miles).

There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.



Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

—UNI