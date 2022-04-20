Magma to Offer 'M-Scholar' to 100 Students Across India

Mumbai: Magma Fincorp Ltd announces M-Scholar for 2020, a well-recognized scholarship programme for meritorious students who have completed Plus 2 and come from underprivileged families.

Since 2015, Magma had awarded scholarships to 400 students, many of whom now have successful careers on completion of their course. Students who have secured 80% or more in Plus 2 Board exam in 2020, but come from families with monthly household income of Rs. 10,000/ or less, are eligible to apply for the scholarship programme. There are 100 scholarships on offer.

Magma believes in giving back to society, in its own way, and is committed to make a difference to the less privileged sections of society. Magma supports programs directed towards providing education to children who are less privileged. The programs include providing scholarships and books and school supplies, mid-day meal and catering to infrastructure requirements at various schools across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kaushik Sinha, Head, CSR, Corporate Communications & Corporate Services, Magma Fincorp Ltd, said "The lack of finance should not be an impediment for the deserving candidate. Magma believes in providing equality of opportunity to the economically disenfranchised. M-Scholar is a classic example of Magma's commitment to the society. We are happy to support 400 students (from 16 states) and now are ready to welcome a new batch of 100 deserving candidates to the M-Scholar fold."