Magma resumes Highway Heroes programme, to provide road safety training to 5000 Truckers in Q4

Kolkata (The Hawk): Magma Fincorp Ltd resumed the flagship CSR programme, Magma Highway Heroes, after a halt due to the Covid pandemic, with camps held in Faridabad and Jamshedpur on 15 February 2021. Between February and March, over 30 camps will be held and about 5000 truckers will get road safety training in Haryana, NCR Delhi, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Magma has been running the programme since 2015 and has already offered road safety and fuel efficiency training to over 1.85 Lac truckers in 300 locations around the country. The programme has been recognised with several national level awards at CSR forums and in March 2020, it entered the LIMCA Book of records as the largest road safety training programme for truckers in India.

Magma Highway Heroes aims at improving road safety awareness and better mileage for vehicles among the truckers. The programme is held in association with Petroleum Conservation & Research Association (PCRA), Ministry of Petroleum, Government of India. The Training camp addresses the following challenges faced by the community:

Road Safety and lack of skilling

Vehicle Maintenance and Environmental pollution

Low income, leading to lack of motivation and aspiration

Fatigue & Health Hazards

Improper sanitization and medical care

Speaking on the resumption of the program, Mr. Kaushik Sinha, Head - CSR, Corp Comm. and Corp Services, Magma Fincorp Ltd said," We are delighted to resume the camps yet again. Highway Heroes camps have made such a sustainable difference to the lives of the Truck Drivers, the catalysts of our economic growth. We plan to provide the train