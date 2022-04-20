Magic EdTech Named Great Place To Work-Certified Company

Noida: Magic EdTech, a leader in enabling digital learning solutions, platforms, and products to Educational Publishers and edtech companies, in the first week of June 2021 announced that it has been Certified™ as a Great Place to Work(GPTW).

Great Place to Work® is the Global Authority on creating, sustaining, and recognizing Great Workplaces characterized by a High Trust, High-Performance Culture. It assesses the company's culture through the Trust Index Survey where the employees share and assess their experience around Trust, Pride, and Camaraderie. Speaking on this occasion, Acky Kamdar, CEO Magic EdTech, said, "Since its inception in 1989, Magic team(Magicians!) has nurtured a growth mindset powered by collaboration and innovation and believing in the idea of 'digital learning for everyone'. This journey is possible only when its team nurtures and lives in a culture of high trust, pride, and camaraderie. Great Place to Work certification is a testament to our constant focus on employee growth and well-being." Magic serves global edtech clientele which requires its team to remain agile, engaged, and outcome focused. Magic leadership works with every individual to help them find their purpose in the overall company's mission of enabling life-long digital learning that is sustainable, affordable, and accessible. We allow our teams substantial leeway in delivering outcomes while providing tools and frameworks for self-governance and accountability. Magic's recent ISO certification further validates its robust in-house processes. —ANI