Magh Mela: Entry To Allahabad Jct Restricted From Civil Lines Side

Prayagraj: In view of the 'Magh Mela,' starting from Friday, entry from the Civil Lines side will be restricted from Thursday till the time the fair lasts.

Official sources said that due to the Magh Mela, set to start from January 10, 2020, entry from the Civil Lines side to the Allahabad Junction will be restricted from 1800 hrs on Thursday.

The passengers will now have to enter from the City side to catch trains and only reserved ticket holders will be allowed to enter from Gate Number 4.

Sources said that Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) jawans have been deployed for security at Allahabad Junction, Prayag Junction, Allahabad City Junction, Chhivki Station and Jhusi station. Apart from this, CCTV cameras have been put up at all railway stations for the purpose of inspection in view of security arrangements.

As per sources, a close eye will be kept on the crowd visiting stations from the control room at Allahabad Junction. UNI



