Magfast wins battle against Pepsico for use of Mountain Dew trademark

New Delhi: Hyderabad based Magfast Beverages has won the battle against beverages MNC, Pepsico for the use of trademark, Mountain Dew.

Magfast Beverages Chairman Syed Ghaziuddin said that they started selling packaged drinking water named 'Mountain Dew in the year 2000. He said that in 2003, Pepsico launched a soft drink under the same name. Now, the court has dismissed their claims, he said.

After a 15 year legal battle, Hyderabad court has dismissed the suit filed by Pepsico and rejected the claim on the trans border reputation and infringement claim.

—IANS