Madrassa Director Held For Rape In UP

Ballia: The director of a madrassa was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old in the Sikandarpur area of this district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Police sources here said that boy studies at a madrassa in Muriyapur. The director of the madrassa, Wajid Ali aka Manzil, was allegedly raping the boy since the past two months. Upon resistance from the victim, Wajid Ali also allegedly threatened to kill him.

Upon a written complaint from the victim's father, a case has been registered against the director of the madrassa for rape and giving death threats under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under Sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. UNI