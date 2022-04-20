Madrasa Offer To Turn Into Covid Facilities

Lucknow: The Islamic Madrasa Modernization Teachers Association of India has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking conversion of all of the state madrasas into Covid facilities.

They have offered the services of teachers as corona warriors in the field.

The letter states that the decision was taken in view of the bed crisis for Covid-19 patients in the state and country. "There are several madrasas in each district which can be converted into Covid facilities. Madrasa teachers are willing to work as covid warriors too, so their services can be used for the state and the country," the letter stated.

The teachers' association has said that madrasa teachers are also ready to work as Covid warriors to save lives of people and be of any other use in the crisis to the government. The request sent to the chief minister is awaiting a response but the association is hopeful the space and service from them can be helpful to society at large. —IANS