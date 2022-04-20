Madrasa Board exams cancelled in UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council Class 10 and 12 board examinations for session 2020-2021, keeping in view the "extraordinary situation arising due to the Covid pandemic".

An official release said that students from Classes 1 to 9 and 11 will be promoted to the next class without taking examinations.

The release said, "In view of the extraordinary circumstances arising due to Covid, class 10 and class 12 board examinations for the academic session 2020-21 in Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council-recognized and state-aided madrasas have been cancelled. Also, a decision has been taken to promote the students from class 1 to class 8, class 9 and class 11 to the next class."

UP Minority Welfare Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said that regarding the promotion, compliance with the provisions mentioned in the orders issued and to be issued from time to time by the Basic Education Department and Secondary Education Department will be ensured.

The Yogi Adityanath government had earlier cancelled the 12th Intermediate Board examinations in view of the pandemic.

--IANS