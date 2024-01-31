Madras High Court Orders Installation of Boards Restricting Non-Hindus in Temple Premises

Madras High Court Mandates Restriction Boards for Non-Hindus in Temples – Landmark Decision Ensures Communal Harmony and Protects Hindu Fundamental Rights.

Madurai: The Madras High Court has given a directive to the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to put up signs in all Hindu temples. These signs will specify that people who are not Hindus should not go beyond the area where the flagpole is located within the temple premises. Justice S Srimathy of the Madurai Bench issued this order while dealing with a petition filed by D Senthilkumar. The petition sought permission for Hindus at the Arulmigu Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple and its sub temples along with display boards at entrances to convey this restriction.



The case revolved around Palanis Lord Murugan temple, which is located in Dindigul district. The respondents in this case were the Tamil Nadu government, represented by the Principal Secretary of the Department of Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments well as The Commissioner of HR&CE and the Executive Officer of the Palani temple.



The HR&CE department is responsible for overseeing the management of Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu.



In response to the petitioners request the court instructed that signs be installed at temple entrances, near the flagpole and prominent areas within the shrine. These signs will clearly state that "non Hindus are not allowed inside after passing through Kodimaram."



The court has also ordered that individuals of Hindu faith who wish to visit a specific deity must provide a written declaration affirming their belief in the deity and their commitment to upholding Hindu customs and practices. The temple will maintain a register to record the details of those granted entry based on this declaration.



The court emphasized the importance of adhering to temple rules, customs and practices (known as agamas). Directed the HR&CE department to strictly follow these guidelines.



Originally sought for the temple alone the ruling has been extended to include all Hindu temples rejecting the respondents request for limited scope. The court justified this application by highlighting the need for communal harmony and peace among various religious communities. The judgment reaffirmed Hindus fundamental rights to profess. Practice their faith while acknowledging similar rights for individuals from other religions with a clear condition that their practices should not disrupt Hindu customs.



Concerned about instances where non Hindus have allegedly shown disrespect towards temple premises the court expressed worry over incidents such as using temples as spots or tourist attractions. Notable examples included a group treating the Arulmighu Brahadeeswarar Temple as a picnic spot and another attempting prayers with vegetarian food, in the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

The court determined that these incidents were a breach of the rights given to Hindus highlighting the responsibility of the HR&CE department in safeguarding temples, against such disturbances.

—Input from Agencies