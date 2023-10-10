Madonna, Gal Gadot extend support to Israel amid Hamas attacks

California [US]: Hollywood stars are showing their support for Israel, after the unprecedented attack by Hamas that left many dead.

From Gal Gadot to Madonna, Natalie Portman, Andy Cohen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Debra Messing, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Kris Jenner and Meghan McCain are among the celebrities who have taken to social media to stand alongside Israel, reported Variety.

"I stand with Israel you should too," Gadot posted. The "Wonder Woman" star, who is Israeli, has been posting daily about Israel being under attack. "The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyHF5n1t322/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

As Hamas continues to attack Israel on the fourth day, at least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,616 people injured, according to The Times of Israel.

On Sunday evening, U2 changed lyrics during a performance in Las Vegas to honour those murdered in Israel. "In the light of what's happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence," the band posted. "But our hearts and our anger, you know where that's pointed. So sing with us... and those beautiful kids at that music festival," reported Variety.



Bruno Mars cancelled a Saturday evening gig in Tel Aviv, Israel, after performing earlier in the week. The cancellation was announced by event promoter Live Nation. Bruno Mars has not issued a statement in response to Hamas' attack on Israel.

Natalie Portman, who is Jewish, posted: "My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyJKbL5rMZh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Madonna took to X and wrote, "What is Happening in Israel is Devastating.. Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking. Imagine if this was happening to you?? It's Un-fathomable. Conflicts can never be resolved with violence. Unfortunately Humanity does not understand this Universal truth. Has Never Understood it. We live in a World Ravaged by Hate. My heart goes out to Israel. To Families and Homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost. To Innocent Victims who have Been Killed. To All who are Suffering or who will suffer from this conflict.

Im Praying For you. I am aware that this is the work of Hamas and there are many innocent people in Palestine who do not support this terrorist organization. This Tragic attack will only cause more suffering for everyone. Let us all Pray. For Israel. For Peace. For The World."

https://twitter.com/Madonna/status/1711462577710965185?

According to Variety, Josh Gad, who is Jewish and comes from a family of Holocaust survivors, posted: "I have no words. I am praying for my many family members in Israel. What a cowardly act. What we are witnessing in real time right now is unprecedented since the Yom Kippur war. My heart breaks for the families of those who have lost loved ones, and for the hostages who have been taken. What a horrific day."

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, however, posted a statement on their Instagram stories condemning the attacks in Israel. "Hamas is a terrorist organization that is attacked civilians by land, air, and sea. The images of kidnapped Israelis are shocking and devastation," the statement says, in part, also referencing the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, but gearing attention towards condemning terror attacks and anti-Semitism. "Given the thousands of years of persecution of Jews, please know that your Jewish friends -- even if they are not in Israel -- are hurting and are fearful when things like this happen and non-Jews are silent, reported Variety,

—ANI