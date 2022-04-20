Madonna dyes her hair pink

Los Angeles: Queen of Pop Madonna has become the latest celebrity to join the neon hair rage in Hollywood. The 56-year-old singer ditched her signature blonde hair and dyed her tips an ombre pink hue with the help of famed celebrity hairstylist Andy Lecompte in New York City. The "Rebel Heart" singer debuted her new colourful locks on her Instagram account, reported Ace Showbiz. In one of her Instagram images, Madonna was seen posing in front of a New York City backdrop, wearing minimal make-up and a comfy printed tee. Besides Madonna, a number of A-list stars including Kaley Cuoco, Julianne Hough, and Hilary Duff have all experimented with their hair colors as of late. Singer-actress Rita Ora was the latest star who revealed a brand new do. Earlier this week, she debuted a cool French-braided do for an event with Adidas. PTI