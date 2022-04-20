Madonna credits fitness for saving her from injuries during Brits fall

Washington: Madonna has admitted that her workouts have saved her from getting injured during her "unfortunate fall" on the stage of Brit Awards 2015. The 'Like A Virgin' singer confessed an interview that according to her she came out safe from that sudden fall, just because she was active and was in good shape and if it wouldn't have been the same then she would have rolled in and would have got stuck and injured, CBS News reported. The American singer added that she kept on switching her workout ways like doing dance cardio, yoga, metabolic interval training, jumping ropes, and many other as doing the same things over and over again gets boring. The 56-year-old singing sensation recently made an explanation on her Instagram that her cape was tied too tight, but nothing could have stopped her and love lifted her up, and she was fine. The Queen of Pop tumbled during a live performance on 'Living For Love' at the prestigious award show after her dancers tugged at her flowing cape, dragging her down three steps, but despite of this she continued her performance. ANI