Madhya Pradesh: Woman, 2 minor daughters found dead in Sagar; police begin probe

The incident, which occurred late Tuesday night, is under investigation by the Civil Line police station.

Sagar (MP): A 35-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said on Wednesday

The incident occurred at a house located in Nepal Palace Colony under the jurisdiction of Civil Line police station in Sagar district on Tuesday late at night, the police said.

"We received information that a woman and her two daughters were found dead in a house located in Nepal Palace Colony. Acting on the information, the police along with senior officials, immediately reached the spot. Prima Facie it was found that they were murdered," said Sanjeev Uikey, in-charge SP (Superintendent of Police), Sagar.

The police registered a case against an unknown person at Civil Line police station and started investigation into the matter, he added.

"The deceased have been identified as Vandana Patel (35) and her minor daughters, aged eight and three years old. Their bodies were found in their house. In the preliminary investigation, it appeared that they were attacked with sharp-edge weapons and pointed objects," the officer said

The police team were continuously investigating the case, and suspects were also being interrogated, he added.

—ANI