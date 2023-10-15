Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress fields 19 female candidates in first list

New Delhi [India]: After Congress released its list of 144 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections that are scheduled to be held on November 17, State Congress President Kamal Nath said that the party has fielded 19 female candidates.

"We are fully prepared in Madhya Pradesh. From the list we have released, 65 candidates are below the age of 50 and there are 19 female candidates. We have done what we said. They (BJP) have nothing left, they just can't say that they are losing the election," Kamal Nath said.

Congress on Sunday released the first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, fielding state unit president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath from Chhindwara.

The list includes prominent names such as former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Former Minister of Higher Education of Madhya Pradesh Jitu Patwari, Jaivardhan Singh, Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Vijayalakshmi Sadho and Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Lakshman Singh.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Notably, the Kamal Nath government collapsed in March 2021 when 22 sitting Congress MLAs resigned under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined the BJP.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, the party has also declared candidates for 30 seats in Chhattisgarh and 55 in Telangana.



The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already announced candidates for 136 out of 230 assembly constituencies in the state.

The state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The election will be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting will take place on December 3.

—ANI