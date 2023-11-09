Madhya Pradesh has transformed from bimaru to bemisal state under BJP rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Bhopal: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that Madhya Pradesh has transformed from a "bimaru" (sick) to a "bemisal" (extraordinary) state, with the good governance of the BJP-led government.



Addressing a press conference here, the minister said the overall development in the state has come about because of 5Gs -- Growth, Good Governance, Goodwill of people, Guarantee of Modiji and Garib Kalyan (welfare of poor).



Sitharaman said that on account of the 5Gs, "Madhya Pradesh has ceased to be a bimaru state and has become a bemisal state".



She also exuded confidence that BJP will get support of all sections of the people in the assembly elections.



The state, Sitharaman said, has witnessed all round progress in areas such as social justice, industry and agriculture.



Reeling out statistics, the finance minister said the annual per capita income of people in Madhya Pradesh has increased to Rs 1.40 lakh now, and the debt to GDP ratio has come down from 31.6 per cent in 2002 to 21.7 per cent in 2023.

—PTI