Madhuri Dixit To Shake A Leg On 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'

Mumbai: Bollywood's twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit will be seen sharing the stage with comedian Kapil Sharma on the sets of �Comedy Nights with Kapil�. The 48-year-old took to micro-blogging website Twitter to share the news with her fans and well wishers. �On the sets of #CNWK with @KapilSharmaK9,combining Dance and Laughter!Can't wait to see Kapil dance#DanceWithMadhuri," the �Tezaab� actress, who has been busy promoting the mobile app of her online dance academy, tweeted on Tuesday. The episode will air on May 24.