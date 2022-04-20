Madhuri Dixit shares how she made a 'Perfect Start to 2021'

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit on Wednesday shared photos of her romantic date with beloved husband Sriram Nene and revealed how she gave a perfect start to 2021.

The 'Devdas' actor took to Instagram sharing a glimpse of her New Year date with her husband Sriram Nene, shelling out major couple goals for fans. In the caption, she wrote, "Sea + Breeze + Sunset= Perfect start to #2021."

In the adorable picture of the couple, while Madhuri sported a printed white shirt, Dr Nene looked handsome in a casual red polo T-shirt. The post from the 53-year-old actor received more than two and a half lakh likes within a span of seven hours.

The actor was last seen in the movie 'Kalank', in which she co-starred along with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. Madhuri has not announced any new project yet. (ANI)