Madhuri Dixit shares a portrait of ''calm before the storm''

Mumbai: As cyclone Nisarga approaches Mumbai at a high speed, Madhuri Dixit shared a photo of the calm before the storm, on Wednesday morning.

"It is strangely quiet this morning: perhaps the calm before the storm. As if the pandemic were not enough, Mumbai has a cyclone on the way. Hopefully it will veer out to sea. Either way, Mumbaikars are tough and we will get through it together," captioned the actress.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, Akshay Kumar shared a set of precautions given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which Mumbaikars should follow ahead of the cyclone which is approaching the city at a high speed. These include safety measures like not stepping out of home, not venturing near the sea, not standing under a tree etc.

By Wednesday afternoon, Nisarga was moving into Mumbai and Thane with wind speed of close to 110 kmph.

