Madhuri Dixit pens adorable birthday wish for Farah Khan

New Delhi: As Bollywood's director-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder ringed in her 56th birthday on Saturday, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene extended her greetings to the birthday girl with an adorable post.

The 'Devdas' actor shared a delightful throwback picture featuring herself with Khan on her social media handles. The 53-year-old actor started the birthday note with the lyrics of her 2013 super hit song 'Ghagra' from the movie 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', which was choreographed by Khan.

She wrote, "Ladki o re ladki kaha see aye hai re tu" (Oh girl, where have you come from) with rolling on the floor laughing emoticon.

"Happiest birthday greetings @TheFarahKhan. Sending you my hugs & lots of love for the year ahead. May this be the best one so far in all aspects of your life. Hope to see you soon," her caption further read.

The two Bollywood divas also worked together in the 2002 romantic drama flick Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. (ANI)