Madhuri's family pitches in to help out with her kitchen garden

Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit has been nurturing a passion for gardening all through the lockdown months, and she has often been sharing glimpses of her kitchen garden with fans on social media.

Madhuri, who gets help from husband Sriram Nene and their two sons in her gardening outings, wrote on Instagram: "Setting up my kitchen garden together with the family. Never stop trying your hand at something new and interesting."

Along with the note, she posted a video showing how the whole family gets involved with their kitchen garden. "Together we plant, together we see it grow," Madhuri captioned the video.

On the film front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in the 2019 film "Kalank", which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. During lockdown, she made her singing debut with an English song titled "Candle".

--IANS