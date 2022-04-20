Madhur Bhandarkar walks ramp with his 'Calendar Girls'

New Delhi: The bold film-maker Madhur Bhandarkar, who loves to bring out the dark reality of glamorous world, was spotted walking the ramp for Amante's fashion show where he also revealed the cast of his next directorial venture, 'Calendar Girls'. Starring newcomers Akanksha Puri, Avni Modi, Kyra Dutt, Ruhi Singh and Satarupa Pyne, the event called for the actresses' first media outing as they sashayed down the ramp and posed with full confidence for the shutter bugs. 'Calendar Girls' is yet another movie by Madhur which will show-case the whites, the grays and blacks of a model's life who are selected for country's most prestigious annual calendar event. After ' Heroine' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the ' Page 3' fame helmer is busy with his upcoming project which is expected to release this August. ANI