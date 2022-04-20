Madhavbaug launches app for heart patients and diabetics for home care during COVID-19

Mumbai: The world is in the midst of a major health crisis as the Coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 110 countries now.

Madhavbaug, India's leading chain of multidisciplinary cardiac care clinics and hospitals, urges all the readers to stay home and stay safe, especially those with weakened immunity.

People with weak immune systems and chronic conditions are more susceptible to getting infected by the coronavirus.

The mortality rate for people with heart diseases is 10.5 per cent, diabetes is around 7.3 per cent, respiratory disease is nearly 6.3 per cent, and that of blood pressure and cancer is about 6 per cent and 5.6 per cent respectively.

Those who suffer from an underlying chronic condition might feel the need of visiting the doctor for regular checkups and other needs.

But it is highly risky to visit the hospital as it is the breeding ground for the coronavirus right now. To solve this dilemma, Madhavbaug takes the responsibility of caring for these patients and launches the mibPULSE App.

The mibPULSE app is easily available on the GooglePlay store for android devices. It is a simple chat-based application that will connect the users with Madhavbaug experts, and help them find solutions to their health problems.

This app is not just limited to Madhavbaug's 10, 00,000 plus patients or people associated with Madhavbaug but is open to use for one and all. It is for anybody who is in need of medical assistance.

It is a free app for everybody. As the world is gearing up to fight this virus, united by humanity, Madhavbaug is taking a step forward to reach out and help anybody who's in need of medical assistance.

The app is extremely user friendly and easy to use. All that the user needs to do is upload their health details and causes of discomfort (if any) or any other queries, and someone from the Madhavbaug team of 450+ doctors, will assist the patient and give them appropriate solutions to their problem.

For example, for diabetics, this app helps in regular monitoring of blood sugar levels. They can enter the reports and the Madhavbaug doctor will advise them on how to control the blood sugar levels with effective home remedies.

mibPULSE professionals will also provide the appropriate and individually tailored diet plans and exercises. They also have a core team of medical professionals who harness the power of medicine, technology, and diagnostics to help patients with further aids if required.

Practicing social distancing is the need of the hour, and everyone must avoid going out, unless critical. Thankfully the technological advancements have made so many things easy.

Benefitting from this technology, Madhavbaug's app helps provide clinic-like care at home. It is a great way for patients to practice being self quarantined and social distancing for the next few weeks, while still maintaining sharp focus on their health.

Madhavbaug strongly believes that the whole world is in this together and if the people stay mindful about their actions, the fight against this virus can be won successfully.

With mibPULSE, Madhavbaug helps continue the mission of 'Stay home! Stay safe!' To download the app on your android device, search for 'mibPULSE app' on the play store or visit http://mibpulse.in/.

