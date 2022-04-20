Made In Bundelkhand Cannons To Fight Enemies: Yogi

Chitrakoot: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the defence corridor will gain momentum from the Bundelkhand Expressway after Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the highway and said that the made in Bundelkhand cannons would fight the enemies.

"The picture of Bundelkhand, facing negligence over the years, will change with these two projects," Mr Adityanath said.

He said that now, made in Bundelkhand cannons will fight the enemies. The income of farmers here will also be doubled with the construction of 296 km long Bundelkhand Expressway which is to be built at a cost of around Rs. 15,000 crores. The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Bundelkhand Expressway at Bharatkup here on Saturday.

He said, ''Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram had spent the most time on this holy land during his exile. In order to take Bundelkhand to new heights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited this holy land of Chitrakoot today."

CM Yogi said that during the difficult time of Lord Shri Ram, Chitrakoot became his support system. In same way, PM Modi has ended the 500-year wait for the construction of Lord Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister said that earlier, the Prime Minister had started the 'Har Ghar Nal Jal Yojana'. The supply of pure drinking water is going to start from this month. On the demand of the farmer of Bundelkhand, the Prime Minister covered all the farmers under 'PM Samman Kisan Nidhi'. Farmers are getting Rs 6,000 annually. A total of Rs 11000 crores have been directly transferred to the account of 2 crores 5 lakh farmers of Uttar Pradesh, he added.

He further said that after the Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in Jhansi that our soldiers will decide when, where and how to take revenge. The defence corridor is being built in Bundelkhand. The youth of Bundelkhand will not have to flee to other places. Our Chitrakoot Dham will be seen as a spiritual and cultural city realizing the dreams of 'Rashtra Rishi Nanaji Deshmukh', who founded the Gramodaya University in Chitrakoot, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that the launch of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) and Kisan Credit Card will fulfill the dreams of all farmers. With the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway, the Defence Corridor will provide employment to youth. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with CM Yogi launched the Kisan Credit Card and Agricultural Products Organisation on the occasion of the anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi.

During this, the Prime Minister also distributed Kisan Credit Card to farmers coming from different parts of the country including Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam. UNI