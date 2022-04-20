Madarsa teacher held for stalking mother-daughter

A 36-year-old madarsa teacher has been arrested by Pune city police for allegedly stalking a woman. The accused, Mansoor Chandulal Inamdar (36), a resident of Ashraf Nagar in Kondhwa, allegedly followed a 54-year-old woman and her daughter. After the woman registered an FIR with Wanowrie police station, cops arrested Inamdar for offence under Section 354 (D) (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the police, the complainant and her daughter are residents of Fatima Nagar. On October 5, they had gone to a shop in Shukarawar Peth for purchasing some items for their parlour. After coming back, they saw Inamdar standing outside their shop. The FIR stated that when they were going back to their residence by an autorickshaw, the accused allegedly followed them on a motorcycle. Later, he was seen standing in front of the complainant's parlour. He also followed the 36-year-old's daughter while she had gone to another shop in Salunke Vihar. He was also seen standing outside their parlour for hours on October 6. Upon confrontation, Inamdar said, "Do whatever you want to do." The woman called the police which arrested him. �Pune Mirror