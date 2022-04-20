Madani Asks AMU Students To Remove Jinnah's Portrait From Union's Office

Saharanpur: Jamiyat Ulema-e-Hind has condemned glorification of Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah and urged Aligarh Muslim University students to remove the portrait of Pakistan founder Jinnah from student's union office.

Jamiyat president and former Rajya Sabha MP Maulana Mahmood Madani appealed to the AMU students to remove the portrait of Jinnah from student union's office and withdraw all demonstrations.

The former MP said, ''if this matter will be escalated then communal forces will draw mileage from it.''

All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Zafaryab Jilani supported pasting of Jinnah's portrait in AMU and said Jinnah was one of the founder of University and his portrait there cannot be ignored. Addressing the media in Mau, Mr Jilani said Jinnah's portrait was framed as political issue for political mileage. UNI