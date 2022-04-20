Madan Kaushik Meets MD Of Galaxy International Education Foundation, London

Dehradun: Madan Kaushik, Uttarakhand Minister of Urban Development, Housing, Rajiv Gandhi Urban Housing, Census, Reorganization and Elections, met N. Bala Kumar, Managing Director of Galaxy International Education Foundation, London associated with Global Culture & Educational activities at his office at Vidhan Sabha on Friday. The meeting was regarding the establishment of Global Cultural University in Uttarakhand.

N. Balakumar said that through this organization, Uttarakhand will gain foreign tourists, transfer of foreign technology, foreign earnings through skill development and employment opportunities for youth. The university will also do research work in education, philosophy, culture and spiritualism.

He said that Galaxy International Educational Foundation, has been working in London and has got accreditation from British Accreditation Council which does similar work as done by University Grants Commission (UGC) in India. This organization will train tourist guides, travel agents, skill development and grant diploma certificates and degrees so that youth could get employment opportunities in the country and abroad. Kartik Sriniwas, PRO, of the project was also present during the meeting.