Madame Tussauds to open branch at Regal Cinema in Delhi

New Delhi: Lifelike wax statues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and pop icon Kim Kardashian will vie for attention at Madame Tussauds' newest branch that is set to open in Delhi's Regal Cinema complex in mid-2017, it was announced.

Merlin Entertainments, one of the world's leading visitor attraction operators, said that Madame Tussauds' 22nd branch will pay homage to "A-List celebrities from Bollywood through to Hollywood".

World renowned for over 250 years for the creation of detailed and lifelike wax figures, Madame Tussauds new attraction in Delhi will also feature "icons from sport, music and notables that have not only shaped the popular and historical landscape of India, but the world" as a whole, it was announced.

Madame Tussauds Delhi will be offering a host of experiences spread over two interactive floors at Regal Cinema in Connaught Place.

John Jakobsen, Chief New Openings Officer of Merlin Entertainments, said: "We are delighted to be announcing that our 22nd Madame Tussauds Attraction will be opening in Delhi. Ever since we introduced Amitabh Bachchan as the first Bollywood figure in Madame Tussauds London in 2000, we have seen how Madame Tussauds appeals to the Indian consumer, and having a permanent attraction in the heart of the country's capital made perfect sense for the evolution of the Madame Tussauds story."

Allowing closer access than ever before, guests will be encouraged to interact with the life-like figures in "highly themed and immersive environments".

"In order to bring the attraction to life, we worked with a host of local experts to ensure an authentic visitor experience — truly bringing to life the colour and vibrancy that encapsulates the essence of India. We have no doubt that locals and visitors alike will relish in meeting their heroes in a way that only Madame Tussauds can offer," he added.

