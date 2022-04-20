MAD Welcomes Irrigation Department Lead In Rivers Rejuvenation

Dehradun: Doon based student activist group, Making a Difference by Being the Difference (MAD) welcomed the lead role given to Irrigation Department to revive Doom's streams. MAD called MDDA's much touted river front development program as river flow destruction program and welcomed MDDA's ouster from the river rejuvenation efforts.

A MAD delegation had met Chief Minister TS Rawat in April where the CM had promised to revive Rispana, Bindal, Suswa streams. Pointing out that the project needed to be pursued on the premise of rejuvenation ans not commercial benefits, MAD had re-emphasised the need for Government investment in reviving the streams.

Re-iterating MAD's long standing demand to implement the 2014 findings of the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee report that sought Rs. 1 crore to begin the geological process of reviving the streams, MAD members stated that serious efforts are now expected from the Irrigation Department to restore rispana, bindal and suswa.

"When we met CM TS Rawat on April 11, we had submitted a copy of this (NIH) report and had comprehensively briefed him where the real malaise of the streams lay. He has agreed with our assessment. MAD has suggested that the State Government could ask the Centre to fund the revival project out of Namami Gange funds, given that MAD's proposal to get Doon's streams notified as a part of the Ganga River basin was accepted and acted upon by the Union Environment Ministry in April last year" remarked Abhijay Negi, MAD'S Founding President.