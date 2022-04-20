MAD Hosts 'Water Man' Rajendra Singh At Rispana River Bed

Dehradun: Doon's own student activist group, Making a Difference by Being the Difference (MAD) invited the famed Water Man of India, Rajendra Singh to Rispana Pull on Thursday. The invitation was extended to Mr. Singh to foster an open public discussion about the dying streams of Doon Valley. Rajendra Singh, who is well known for his work in having revived many drying rivers elsewhere in the country, was particularly touched by the state of the Rispana river and shared with MAD members his own struggle story in bringing back drying streams.

In the interaction, MAD members briefed Singh about the six years of constant working on ground and campaigning at the policy level that had been undertaken by the student activist group. MAD shared with Mr. Singh the findings of the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkie that has already earmarked Rispana as a perennial stream in 2014. Members also showed to Mr. Singh the declaration made by the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Government of India that notified Rispana and Bindal as a part of the Ganga River Basin.

Appreciating the group's work undertaken in this regard, Rajendra Singh pointed out that a proactive government would not need such pestering and that not just Rispana and Bindal but as a matter of geological fact, all streams flowing in Uttarakhand are a direct part of the Ganga River Basin. Underlying the need to awaken restive public sentiments and to channelise nostalgia around Doon towards actual active onground efforts to save it, Rajendra Singh impressed upon MAD members to continue their campaign to revive the dying streams of Doon Valley by constantly engaging the government and exercising all forms of influence over the highest corridors of power in Dehradun and in New Delhi.

MAD members noted that Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been giving positive statements about the revival of Dehradun's drying streams ever since their meeting with the Chief Minister in April 2017. Members are now enthused after their interaction with Mr. Rajendra Singh and look forward to continue their activism in an even more spirited fashion. Present in this interaction were Karan Kapoor, Sammanika Rawat, Aadarsh Tripathi, Sharad Maheshwari, Shivam Badoni, Shipra, Asmita, Jahanavi, Akshet Chandel, Meghna, Anushka, Sagar, among forty other members.