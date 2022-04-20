MAD Expresses Opposition To The Airport Expansion Project

Dehradun (The Hawk): Doon's own student activist group, Making a Difference by Being the Difference (MAD), protested against the proposed Airport Expansion Project through a mass movement in the Thano area. Keeping in mind the current COVID situation, this mass movement was carried out following social distancing .

It is worth mentioning that under the Jolly Grant Airport Extension Project submitted by the Uttarakhand Government, the cutting of 10000 trees in the Thano area is proposed, against which the protest was taken out.

Archie Bisht, an active member of the organisation said, "This project is harmful to our environment , and also a great threat to wildlife and though the State Government has been instructed by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to find other options for this project, which is praiseworthy, until this project is not completely cancelled by the State Government, the organization will not rest and continue campaigning to save this forest.

Students involved in the movement expressed their opposition through written posters and popular folk songs depicting Uttarakhand's historical struggles to save the environment.