MAD Condemns Forest Minister's Statement On Denotifying Uttarakhand's Elephant Reserves

Dehradun (The Hawk): Expressing shock and horror at the declaration of the Uttarakhand Forest Minister, Making a Difference by Being the Difference (MAD) resolves to fight any move to denotify Uttarakhand's 14 Elephant Reserves tooth and nail on the street, in the forests as well as through all mechanics available in law.

The group has said that on the one hand there is high talk about environmental conservation, on the other the actions of the present State Government seemed to be treating environmental conservation as shackles impeding Uttarakhand's holistic growth. The State machinery has completely failed to realise that it is the conservation of our environment and biodiversity that had made Uttarakhand so popular in the country and around the world.

The group plans to lodge a strong protest against the said proposed action with the Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board, the National Wildlife Board as well as with the Union Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change.

MAD believes that there needs to be a compulsory environmental sensitisation campaign for the political and bureaucratic leadership of the State of Uttarakhand to make them aware of the consequences of ant reckless, one sided "development" based action which can have catastrophic consequences for conservation.